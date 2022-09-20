03:22 PM 08:22 AM EST SEP 21, 2022 JLM 75°F
Israel launches operation to confiscate terror-linked funds

Gantz issues seizure orders for 10 million shekels that the Palestinian Authority transfers into the private accounts of security prisoners who perpetrated or were involved in deadly terror attacks.

Newsrael News Desk 11:30 20.09.2022 a day ago

Israel Hayom reports - Earlier, Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued seizure orders for approximately 10 million shekels ($3 million) of Islamic terror-linked funds. The move is part of Israel's continous efforts to fight the PA's pay-for-slay policy.

Seizure orders have been issued for stipends of security prisoners currently in jail in Israel, released prisoners as well as families of prisoners who receive the funds for terror crimes committed by a relative.

Source - Israel Hayom/Twitter - Image - Reuters

