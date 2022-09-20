Israel launches operation to confiscate terror-linked funds

Israel Hayom reports - Earlier, Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued seizure orders for approximately 10 million shekels ($3 million) of Islamic terror-linked funds. The move is part of Israel's continous efforts to fight the PA's pay-for-slay policy.



Seizure orders have been issued for stipends of security prisoners currently in jail in Israel, released prisoners as well as families of prisoners who receive the funds for terror crimes committed by a relative.



Source - Israel Hayom/Twitter - Image - Reuters