Texas Republican platform 'prohibits' Palestinian state
Newsrael News Desk 05:30 19 hours ago

The Texas Republican Party has approved a platform that supports the “prohibition” of a Palestinian state in lands that Israel now controls, JTA reported on Tuesday.

The platform, approved by 5,100 delegates in Houston on Saturday, supports the “prohibition of a Palestinian state within the historical borders of Israel, as it would jeopardize Israel’s security and it would force Israel to give up land that God gave to the Jewish people as referenced in Genesis.”

The Texas platform also supports a “prohibition” on the movement to boycott, divest and sanction Israel.

Source: INN

John Naulu 05:57 19 hours ago
We one eternally and believe and therefore I has spoken. Give me an Amen ✝️💜🇮🇱✡️🕎🌎
John Naulu 05:55 19 hours ago
Where in bible it says that eh ? Roman 2:29. Everyone that knows the Love ❤️ of GOD the FATHER and Christ Jesus worship and Pray is Jewish inwardly.
Dean Davis 05:49 19 hours ago
HALLELUYAH AMEN ✡️
John Naulu 05:48 19 hours ago
I am not Jewish but, I am inwardly when I worship and pray to GOD my Heavenly FATHER. Give me an AMEN ✝️💜🇮🇱✡️🕎🌎
John Naulu 05:44 19 hours ago
Repent and you receive Christ ✝️ you will know that Israel 🇮🇱 and Jerusalem is eternal forever in heaven and on earth PERIOD “ ✝️💜🇮🇱✡️🕎🌎
John Naulu 05:40 19 hours ago
Stand with Israel 🇮🇱 and you will be everlasting blessing continuously. All those appose are anti Jewish and anti Israel 🇮🇱 because you refuse to accept the truth you will burn 🔥 ✝️💜🇮🇱🕎✡️
