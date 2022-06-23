Texas Republican platform 'prohibits' Palestinian state

The Texas Republican Party has approved a platform that supports the “prohibition” of a Palestinian state in lands that Israel now controls, JTA reported on Tuesday.

The platform, approved by 5,100 delegates in Houston on Saturday, supports the “prohibition of a Palestinian state within the historical borders of Israel, as it would jeopardize Israel’s security and it would force Israel to give up land that God gave to the Jewish people as referenced in Genesis.”

The Texas platform also supports a “prohibition” on the movement to boycott, divest and sanction Israel.

Source: INN