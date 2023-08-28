Israeli athlete wins first silver medal in marathon for Israel

Ynet reports that Israeli athlete Maru Teferi made history on Sunday after winning a Silver Medal at the World Athletics Championship’s men’s marathon, overtaking his opponents in the race’s final section.
Teferi’s time stood at 2:09:12 hours, edging out bronze medal-winning Ethiopian runner Leul Gebresilase by a mere seven seconds. Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat secured the gold after a remarkable run with a time of 2:08:53 hours.
"I’m so excited and happy to represent my country on such a big stage and bring honor to myself, my country, and my family," Teferi said following his achievement. "I decided to go all out for it. I saw that he [Leul Gebresilase] was weakening in the last kilometer, I thought of catching up to him – and in the end, I overtook him."
This marks the Israeli delegation's first medal in the competition, after Blessing Afrifah didn’t qualify to advance past the preliminary rounds in the 200-meter dash, and Lonah Chemtai Salpeter's fourth-place finish in the women's marathon last week. Haimro Alame, the second Israeli athlete in the marathon, finished in 20th place with a time of 2:12:32 hours.
Source - Ynet/X - Image - Reuters