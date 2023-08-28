04:30 PM 09:30 AM EST AUG 29, 2023 JLM 81°F
Israeli athlete wins first silver medal in marathon for Israel

Maru Teferi makes history at the World Athletics Championship’s men’s marathon by becoming the first Israeli distance-running athlete to medal at a world championship.

Newsrael News Desk 11:00 28.08.2023 a day ago

Ynet reports that Israeli athlete Maru Teferi made history on Sunday after winning a Silver Medal at the World Athletics Championship’s men’s marathon, overtaking his opponents in the race’s final section.

Teferi’s time stood at 2:09:12 hours, edging out bronze medal-winning Ethiopian runner Leul Gebresilase by a mere seven seconds. Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat secured the gold after a remarkable run with a time of 2:08:53 hours.

"I’m so excited and happy to represent my country on such a big stage and bring honor to myself, my country, and my family," Teferi said following his achievement. "I decided to go all out for it. I saw that he [Leul Gebresilase] was weakening in the last kilometer, I thought of catching up to him – and in the end, I overtook him."

Teferi achieved a career-best performance with his first-ever medal at the World Championship, and is the first Israeli distance-running athlete to do so. His previous best achievement was an 11th-place finish in last year's championship held in Oregon.

This marks the Israeli delegation's first medal in the competition, after Blessing Afrifah didn’t qualify to advance past the preliminary rounds in the 200-meter dash, and Lonah Chemtai Salpeter's fourth-place finish in the women's marathon last week. Haimro Alame, the second Israeli athlete in the marathon, finished in 20th place with a time of 2:12:32 hours.

