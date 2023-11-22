07:48 PM 12:48 PM EST NOV 23, 2023 JLM 59°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Neta jumped on the grenade and saved Iren's life

Neta Epstein and Iren Shavit, both 22, hid in the bomb shelter while terrorists entered their home in Kfar Aza and began throwing grenades inside.

Newsrael News Desk 04:00 22.11.2023 2 days ago

In an incredible act of bravery, Neta jumped on the grenade, shielding Iren with his body – and in his death, he saved her life.

A story by Oren Aharoni.

Source - Kann News/Youtube

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Ramblin Man 14:22 22.11.2023 a day ago
They will meet again, in heaven for a glorious reunion.
10:00 22.11.2023 a day ago
My heart goes out to Iren. May God bless her and comfort her. He was such a hero. What a wonderful person. Comfort his family and friends Lord.
06:02 22.11.2023 a day ago
May God be your Comforter at this time of sorrow. Such a sad time for Israel.
02:27 22.11.2023 2 days ago
🙏💙🇮🇱
02:16 22.11.2023 2 days ago
Your chosen people, my Jesus 🙏🙏🙏🥹🥹🥹🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱
ronald singer 02:03 22.11.2023 2 days ago
May the Lord God of Israel bring back Netta Epstein to his loved ones at the resurrection.
02:02 22.11.2023 2 days ago
😇😭😇🌹🙏👑🎚🕊🌎❤️
0/200