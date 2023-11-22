In an incredible act of bravery, Neta jumped on the grenade, shielding Iren with his body – and in his death, he saved her life.
A story by Oren Aharoni.
Source - Kann News/Youtube
WATCH: Neta jumped on the grenade and saved Iren's life
Neta Epstein and Iren Shavit, both 22, hid in the bomb shelter while terrorists entered their home in Kfar Aza and began throwing grenades inside.
Newsrael News Desk 04:00 22.11.2023 2 days ago
In an incredible act of bravery, Neta jumped on the grenade, shielding Iren with his body – and in his death, he saved her life.
