More than 75% of US voters want Iran’s nuclear destroyed - Poll

IRAN INTERNATIONAL -- More than three quarters of registered voters in the latest Harvard-Harris poll say Iran’s nuclear weapons should be destroyed, while over half support Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Newsrael News Desk 27.02.2025

While the Trump administration has come in promising ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran, saying the Islamic Republic cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons, 72% of the Democrat voters and 82% of Republicans voted to destroy Iran’s nuclear weapons.

When asked if the US should support Israel in airstrikes, 57% overall said yes, 45% of Democrats and 74% of Republicans.

The February survey was carried out on 2,443 registered voters, the results gauging public opinion, with an overwhelming majority showing a massive approval rating for the second term of President Donald Trump.

While Trump has promised a policy of ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran, he has also made clear his preference for diplomatic channels over military.

But under ever tougher sanctions, Iran is digging its heels in. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday: ”Iran's position in the nuclear talks is completely clear, and we will not negotiate under pressure and sanctions.

"There is no possibility of direct negotiations between us and the US as long as maximum pressure is being applied in this manner.”

In 2018, during his first term, Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, and imposed 'maximum pressure' sanctions on Tehran, practically reducing Iran’s oil exports to less than 500,000 barrels per day and blocking the revenues in foreign banks.

Last month, Trump said he hoped a new deal over Iran's nuclear program meant the United States would not have to support an Israeli attack on Iran.

"It would really be nice if that could be worked out without having to go that further step ... Iran hopefully will make a deal, and if they don't make a deal, I guess that's okay too,” he said during a press conference at the Oval.

However, this week, Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar has warned that a military option to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons may be the only way forward.

Speaking to POLITICO, he said “we don't have much time". Only last year, the UN’s nuclear chief, Rafael Grossi, warned that Iran was “weeks not months” from a nuclear weapon.

"I think that in order to stop a nuclear Iranian program before it will be weaponized, a reliable military option should be on the table," Sa’ar said, as Iran has already enriched enough uranium for what he said was “a couple of bombs”.

 

Comments
[Anonymous] a day ago
Appeasement does not work. The nuclear sites need to be destroyed.
[Anonymous] 23:58 27.02.2025 a day ago
Nuke the.bastards !!!!!!!!! Iran wants to rule the world !!!!!!!!!!
Raymond Fodor 23:18 27.02.2025 a day ago
Destroy Iranian nuclear facilities ASAP.
[Anonymous] 22:27 27.02.2025 a day ago
The other 25% are radical islamists sheep.
James McLaurin 22:06 27.02.2025 a day ago
No one asked me. I fall into the category of NUKE THE BASTARDS!
Barry Klempel 21:49 27.02.2025 a day ago
There are no deals that mean change for terrorists. Islam is evil and lying is okay by their own holy book.
Barry Klempel 21:47 27.02.2025 a day ago
This is funny Iran had 4 years under Biden to move nuclear material all over Iran. They have buried the centrifuges much deeper than the USA biggest bunker busters can reach. Deal’s mean nothing
John Powell 21:05 27.02.2025 a day ago
Iran will never be at peace with other nations if those other nations do not recognize Iran’s supremacy.
[Anonymous] 20:52 27.02.2025 a day ago
Until the Iranian people remove the Ayatollah as the head of Iran, there will never be peace in the region.
