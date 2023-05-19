WATCH: IDF combat soldiers singing with pride at the Western Wall

In 2016, an IDF company (Haredi paratroopers) was established in the paratroopers’ brigade. The fighters are required to undergo preliminary sorting – formation. Operational designation for offensive activity in the depths of enemy territory, with a battle heritage of the richest and most glorious. The brigade has taken part in all of Israel’s wars since its inception.



Hetz Company soldiers undergo a screening process required in the 35th Brigade characterized as a volunteer brigade, the screening is a formation that takes place Before the service, during which the commanders test the abilities of the soldiers and select the better group according to a basket of parameters defined in advance by the team of the crystallizers.



Soldiers serve two years as combatants and are then entitled to one year of study in favor of completing the matriculation and studies.



Video source - Documenting Israel/Telegram