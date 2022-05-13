NBA star Ray Allen in Samaria: ‘An amazing story here, part of history’

In recent years Allen has been active in promoting Holocaust education and helping raise funds for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

NBA Star Ray Allen visited the Binyamin region of Samaria on Wednesday, toured the site of Ancient Shiloh and was deeply moved to be where the Mishkan (Tabernacle) once stood.

During the tour of Ancient Shiloh, Allen was impressed by the history of the Jewish People and said that “there is an amazing story here that is part of our history. It’s wonderful to be here. This is a place of peace. Thank you for the tour of this special and important site.”

Photo: Ray Allen, NBA star in Samaria (Credit: Binyamin Regional Council Spokesperson)