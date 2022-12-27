Officials worry Iran could get Russian hypersonic missiles as collaboration grows

Russia signed its first UAV procurement deal with Iran in the summer, with hundreds of Iranian attack drones being shipped and some being already used to attack Ukraine. Israeli officials told Israel Hayom that Moscow has insisted on paying by cash rather than through some barter arrangement so as to avoid any concrete commitment other than monetary.



The most radical estimate, which is promoted by Mossad and is backed by some in the IDF Intelligence Directorate, is that this ever-deepening collaboration is poised to become a growing threat to Israel.



Source - IH/Twitter - Image - Reuters