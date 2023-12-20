DEC 21, 2023 JLM 52°F 11:45 PM 04:45 PM EST
IDF Spokesman takes you inside the largest Hamas tunnel found

The IDF has uncovered Hamas' largest tunnel so far–only 400m from the Erez humanitarian crossing. 

IDF Spokesperson 20.12.2023

This tunnel was utilized by Hamas to launch a deadly attack and destroy the crossing, a vital route for Gazans commuting to Israel for their livelihoods.

Muhammad Sinwar is responsible for the construction of the largest Hamas tunnel the IDF has ever found (so far). 

We will not rest until all those behind the October 7 Massacre face the consequences of their inhumane actions.

