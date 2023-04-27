Netanyahu Thanks His Supporters Demonstrating in Jerusalem Thursday Night

The demonstrators are counter-protesting the many demonstrations held over the past few months against the Netanyahu government’s judicial reform plan.

“I am deeply moved by the tremendous support of the national camp that came to Jerusalem this evening en masse,” said Netanyahu. “All of us, 64 mandates that brought victory!”

The reference to 64 was to the 64 members of the Knesset who represent the parties that make up Netanyahu’s coalition government, a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

The opposition charges that the government’s judicial reforms will harm Israel’s democracy by ending judicial review of government actions and new laws. Netanyahu and his government’s members have countered that the contrary is the case: the plan, they say, is intended to “restore” democracy in Israel by reversing what they feel has been an undemocratic usurping of powers by the Supreme Court from the elected Knesset.

Netanyahu told the demonstrators, “You warmed my heart very much and I thank each and every one of you.”