09:03 AM 02:03 AM EST APR 29, 2023 JLM 53°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Netanyahu Thanks His Supporters Demonstrating in Jerusalem Thursday Night

Jerusalem, 27 April, 2023 (TPS) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for several hundreds of thousands of supporters of his government who are taking part in a massive demonstration Thursday night in Jerusalem in the area near the Supreme Court and Knesset buildings. 

TPS News Agency 22:30 27.04.2023 a day ago

The demonstrators are counter-protesting the many demonstrations held over the past few months against the Netanyahu government’s judicial reform plan.

“I am deeply moved by the tremendous support of the national camp that came to Jerusalem this evening en masse,” said Netanyahu. “All of us, 64 mandates that brought victory!”

The reference to 64 was to the 64 members of the Knesset who represent the parties that make up Netanyahu’s coalition government, a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

The opposition charges that the government’s judicial reforms will harm Israel’s democracy by ending judicial review of government actions and new laws. Netanyahu and his government’s members have countered that the contrary is the case: the plan, they say, is intended to “restore” democracy in Israel by reversing what they feel has been an undemocratic usurping of powers by the Supreme Court from the elected Knesset.

Netanyahu told the demonstrators, “You warmed my heart very much and I thank each and every one of you.”

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Micheal Harrison 10:36 19 hours ago
Thank God there men and ￼ Women who will stand up for the truth.
Tzippy Bronstein 02:39 28.04.2023 a day ago
Bb is the best
Jacob Walanjatil 23:23 27.04.2023 a day ago
👏👏👏👍👍👍
0/200