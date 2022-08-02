2 Aug, 2022 18:52
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hashtags
US News
Jewish buyer procures Hitler’s watch for $1.1M
Newsrael News Desk 10:30 8 hours ago

Bill Panagopulos, president of Alexander Historical Auctions, told the newspaper that he and his family had received death threats amid criticism of the two-day auction of Nazi memorabilia. The European Jewish Association was among multiple groups to condemn the sale.

Source - Ynet - Image - Screenshot/Alexander Historical Auctions

# US News # Jewish Diaspora News
Marine x 17:05 2 hours ago
I agree to condemn the sale, it should be destroyed. Why on earth would a Jewish person want to own that?
0 /200
Website By