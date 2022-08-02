Jewish buyer procures Hitler’s watch for $1.1M

Bill Panagopulos, president of Alexander Historical Auctions, told the newspaper that he and his family had received death threats amid criticism of the two-day auction of Nazi memorabilia. The European Jewish Association was among multiple groups to condemn the sale.
Source - Ynet - Image - Screenshot/Alexander Historical Auctions
