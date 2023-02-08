06:30 PM 11:30 AM EST FEB 9, 2023 JLM 44°F
'Israel will see a response': Iran reveals underground air force base

State television says "Eagle 44" is one of the country's most important air force bases, built deep underground, housing fighters equipped with long-range cruise missiles

Newsrael News Desk 12:00 08.02.2023 a day ago

IH reports that Iran on Tuesday revealed an underground air force base, called "Eagle 44" the first of its kind large enough to house fighter jets, the official IRNA news agency said.

The "Eagle 44" base is capable of storing and operating fighter jets and drones, IRNA said. The report did not elaborate on the location of the base.

IRNA said it was one of the country's most important air force bases, built deep underground, housing fighters equipped with long-range cruise missiles.

In May, Iran's army gave details about another underground base, which houses drones, as the country seeks to protect military assets from potential air strikes by regional arch-foe Israel.

Source - Israel Hayom/Twitter - Image - Reuters

Comments
Peter Palagonia 13:37 08.02.2023 a day ago
A well placed bunker buster placed at access points would produce a pressure wave that'd kick things open for other bombs to finish the job.
Suzanne Aladjem 10:12 08.02.2023 a day ago
That would be a good solution
Suzanne Aladjem 10:12 08.02.2023 a day ago
Can’t protect themselves from earth
Pamela Hackner 10:02 08.02.2023 a day ago
Not safe from Earthquakes which will destroy them.
