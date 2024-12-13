BATTLE VIDEO: Israeli forces arrested 50 wanted terrorists
IDF Spokesperson 10:00 AM
IDF Spokesperson announced: Over the past week, IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Guard forces operated across the Central Command, arresting 50 wanted individuals destroying explosives, and seizing 8 weapons and hundreds of thousands of shekels in terrorist funds.
