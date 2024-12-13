DEC 13, 2024 JLM 55°F 06:23 PM 11:23 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
BATTLE VIDEO: Israeli forces arrested 50 wanted terrorists

IDF Spokesperson announced: Over the past week, IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Guard forces operated across the Central Command, arresting 50 wanted individuals.

IDF Spokesperson 10:00 AM

IDF Spokesperson announced: Over the past week, IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Guard forces operated across the Central Command, arresting 50 wanted individuals destroying explosives, and seizing 8 weapons and hundreds of thousands of shekels in terrorist funds.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
ronald singer 7 hours ago
Clean Judah and Shomron!
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Operation Northern Arrows Palestine = Hamas = ISIS ISRAEL - IRAN WAR "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza The Iran Threat War in Syria Trump against Harris 2024 Prime Minister Netanyahu 10/7 Hamas Massacres US 2024 Elections Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump-Vance 2024 Trump Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" Biden Administration Idiots for Palestine Jihadi Infiltration into the West IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Kamala Harris 2024 Heroes of Israel Security Threat to America The Battle for Rafah Biblical Archaeology Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hamas The Bible Hezbollah Israeli Technology IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran The 301 Daily War Analysis Muslim Persecution of Jews