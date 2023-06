On May 26, 1948, Israel’s first prime minister David Ben-Gurion signed an order establishing the Israel Defense Forces

The 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), referred to by the Hebrew-language acronym “Tzahal,” Israel’s national military.

“Today's order establishing the IDF was signed with the oath of those wearing the uniform for the mission of defending the country,” said IDF Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi.



Source - IDF/Youtube