Mazel Tov: Netanyahu welcomes 5th grandchild

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that his daughter Noa had given birth to a baby boy. The child is the fifth grandchild of Netanyahu. Netanyahu received the news while visiting London.

Netanyahu's daughter Noa, 42, is a 'ba'alat teshuva' (returnee to Orthodox Judaism). She is married to Danny (Daniel) Roth, and the two are members of the Breslov hasidic sect and live in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The children of Noa and Daniel are named Rachel, David and Shmuel. Noa is the daughter of Miki Haran - Netanyahu's first wife.

