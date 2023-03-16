04:45 AM 10:45 PM EST MAR 18, 2023 JLM 49°F
US VIDEO shows moment Russian fighter jet collides with US drone

Russian ships at US drone crash site in Black Sea, US official says: 'They wasted no time'

Newsrael News Desk 18:00 16.03.2023 a day ago

Russian vessels have already arrived at the drone crash site in the Black Sea, a U.S. defense official tells Fox News. 

Almost immediately after the MQ-9 drone was clipped by a Su-27 fighter jet and downed into the water, Russia sent ships to search the debris field.

"They wasted no time," the defense official told Fox News. 

However, a separate U.S. official with knowledge of the situation is not confident Russia will be able to obtain any of the drone debris. 

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said Wednesday the area of the Black Sea in which the drone landed is between 4,000 and 5,000 feet deep. 

Source: Fox News - Telegram

Comments
Peter Palagonia 02:42 17.03.2023 a day ago
Of course they wasted no time. They're too damned poor to make one anywhere near as good and same for Iran.
Selina 18:42 16.03.2023 a day ago
I saw the video. IMO, video propaganda, American style 🇺🇲 - also, I heard somewhere a little NATO birdy claiming that sanctions are crushing Russia & yet somehow they can afford to waste jet fuel.🤔
