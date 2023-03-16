US VIDEO shows moment Russian fighter jet collides with US drone

Russian vessels have already arrived at the drone crash site in the Black Sea, a U.S. defense official tells Fox News.

Almost immediately after the MQ-9 drone was clipped by a Su-27 fighter jet and downed into the water, Russia sent ships to search the debris field.

"They wasted no time," the defense official told Fox News.

However, a separate U.S. official with knowledge of the situation is not confident Russia will be able to obtain any of the drone debris.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said Wednesday the area of the Black Sea in which the drone landed is between 4,000 and 5,000 feet deep.

Source: Fox News - Telegram