Nearly 30,000 Israelis expected in Qatar for World Cup

Ynet reports that the two countries do not have diplomatic relations, but Israel - which did not qualify for the tournament - announced in June an agreement allowing its citizens, like other foreigners, to obtain an entry visa to Qatar upon presentation of proof of tournament ticket purchase.



Qatar does not recognize Israel and supports Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group in power in the Gaza Strip. However, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has not published a travel warning for this destination to date.



Source - Ynet/Twitter - Image - Shutterstock