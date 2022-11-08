08:44 PM 01:44 PM EST NOV 9, 2022 JLM 57°F
Nearly 30,000 Israelis expected in Qatar for World Cup

Israelis already purchased some 20,000 tickets, with another 10,000 expected to be sold in the coming days; Foreign Ministry has not published a travel warning despite Hamas ties to the Gulf state

Newsrael News Desk 09:30 08.11.2022 a day ago

Ynet reports that the two countries do not have diplomatic relations, but Israel - which did not qualify for the tournament - announced in June an agreement allowing its citizens, like other foreigners, to obtain an entry visa to Qatar upon presentation of proof of tournament ticket purchase.

Qatar does not recognize Israel and supports Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group in power in the Gaza Strip. However, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has not published a travel warning for this destination to date.

Source - Ynet/Twitter - Image - Shutterstock

Comments
07:47 08.11.2022 a day ago
Godbless all on your journey 🙏 take care
Tuin Boon 07:37 08.11.2022 a day ago
International sports events are adding peace relations to the Abraham Accords
