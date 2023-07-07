Report: Nuclear Reactor Simulator Being Built in Iran

A nuclear reactor simulator is being built in Iran for the first time, representing a significant technological achievement. This, according to the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Committee, Mohammad Eslami.

Eslami explained that the simulator's role is to monitor and supervise the temperatures within the reactor facility, and it has a thermal power of 100 megawatts. According to Eslami, the simulator is a domestically-produced product in terms of hardware and software and was built without external assistance. The simulator is located at the Nuclear Science Institute.

Global Security reports that the simulator is primarily intended for training, education, and the study of operational teams and scientists, as well as for research purposes for students. In the past, the Atomic Energy Committee had eight older simulators, but they were handed over to universities.

Iran repeatedly asserts that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes and that it has no intention to produce nuclear weapons.



Image - Irna