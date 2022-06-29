Monsey synagogue vandalized with swastikas

Suspect charged with hate crime for vandalizing inside of synagogue with swastikas and antisemitic graffiti.



According to the Daily Voice, Rolando DeJesus Gomez-Velazquez, age 32, of Hillcrest, New York, was charged for allegedly committing the vandalism on June 17. Besides the graffiti, the suspect also allegedly damaged items in the synagogue, local police said.

Congregants of the Orthodox synagogue discovered the swastikas and other vandalism on June 17 and contacted the police. The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council’s Yossi Gestetner praised the work of local law enforcement.



As reported by Israel National News

