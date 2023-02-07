Moscow and Tehran to build factory to produce thousands of drones in Russia

Russia and Iran plan to build a new factory to produce at least 6,000 Iranian drones for use in the war in Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources it said were from a US ally.

The officials estimate that the new factory, which will be built in Russia, is "part of the emerging military alliance between Tehran and Moscow", and noted that "a high-level Iranian delegation traveled to Russia in early January to visit the site where the factory is planned to be built, and find out the details of how to start and run the project".

The sources added that the new drone factory is part of a deal worth a billion dollars between Russia and Iran, and noted that Moscow "supplied Tehran with weapons captured on the battlefield in Ukraine."

Kyiv and its Western allies accuse Russia of using Iranian-made drones to attack Ukrainian targets, mainly energy facilities, while Iran has repeatedly denied sending any weapons to either side "for use in war", but admitted for the first time last September that it had supplied Moscow with such drones before The beginning of the war. At the end of February 2022.