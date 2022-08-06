Israel reopens trade office in Turkey

Israel reopened its economic and trade office in Turkey, as the countries work to restore diplomatic ties that have been strained in recent years. Business ties play a major role in relations between the two Middle Eastern countries, with billions of dollars in trade deals on the line.

Reopening the economic attaché’s office, according to Israel’s Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbivay, “reflects Israel’s commitment to deepening economic ties with Turkey.”

Turkey is the fourth-largest trading partner with Israel, with bilateral trade up 30% in 2022

Source: Medialine