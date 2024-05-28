MAY 28, 2024 JLM 71°F 06:40 PM 11:40 AM EST
WATCH: IDF continues to prepare for a massive conflict with Hezbollah

Maneuver in Lebanon and attack on enemy territory; reserve forces continue to increase readiness for war in Lebanon.

IDF Spokesperson 7:00 AM

In recent weeks, Division 146 (the "Patz Division") and Reserve Armored Brigade 205 conducted divisional and brigade exercises simulating maneuvers in Lebanon. The exercise simulated combat scenarios in the northern arena, rapid deployment of forces in the field, the functioning of division and brigade headquarters, and the readiness of forces for an attack.

The fighters and commanders of the "Chati Ha'esh" Brigade (551) fought intensively in the Gaza Strip and are now carrying out operational duties on the Lebanese border. At the same time, a brigade exercise led by the National Ground Training Center (MALAT) took place in a northern layout, including battle procedures, validating attack plans on the northern front, mobilization and equipping, learning about Lebanon's challenges, and operational models day and night in complex terrain simulating combat deep inside Lebanon.

Additionally, the forces practiced logistical and communication support in-depth, movement in complex terrain, advancing on mountainous routes, multi-layered firepower operation, and fighting in built-up areas to enhance readiness in the northern sector.

Comments
Linda Erhardt 10 hours ago
The Israeli Army is very strong and smart. They will do well.
Francis Lammawin 12 hours ago
May the Lord Adonai Tzebaoth bless and keep Israel safe and victorious to the end 🙏🎉🎈🎊
