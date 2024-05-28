WATCH: IDF continues to prepare for a massive conflict with Hezbollah

In recent weeks, Division 146 (the "Patz Division") and Reserve Armored Brigade 205 conducted divisional and brigade exercises simulating maneuvers in Lebanon. The exercise simulated combat scenarios in the northern arena, rapid deployment of forces in the field, the functioning of division and brigade headquarters, and the readiness of forces for an attack.



The fighters and commanders of the "Chati Ha'esh" Brigade (551) fought intensively in the Gaza Strip and are now carrying out operational duties on the Lebanese border. At the same time, a brigade exercise led by the National Ground Training Center (MALAT) took place in a northern layout, including battle procedures, validating attack plans on the northern front, mobilization and equipping, learning about Lebanon's challenges, and operational models day and night in complex terrain simulating combat deep inside Lebanon.



Additionally, the forces practiced logistical and communication support in-depth, movement in complex terrain, advancing on mountainous routes, multi-layered firepower operation, and fighting in built-up areas to enhance readiness in the northern sector.