Teens wanted for anti-Semitic Passover attacks in Queens

NYP reports that two boys and a girl allegedly approached a 49-year-old man at Caffrey Avenue and Mott Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Friday and began throwing rocks at him while shouting hateful comments, police said.

The girl then brandished a razor toward the victim before a Good Samaritan intervened and the suspects fled, according to cops.

The suspects’ spree of hate continued about seven hours later at Brookhaven Avenue and Beach 17 Street, when they began taunting a 48-year-old male with anti-Semitic remarks, the NYPD said.

One of the boys in the group pushed the victim before they fled on foot.

Police release security footage of the young suspects, who are still at large.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating.



Source - NYP/Twitter - Image - NYPD/Twitter