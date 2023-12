Friday, 10:11a.m.: Sirens sounded in Kfar Aza, the Nir Am firing range, Sderot, Ibim, and Nir Am.

Friday, 10:01a.m.: Sirens sound in Nirim, Sa'ad, Mefalsim, and the Nir Am firing range, near the Gaza border.

Friday, 9:59a.m.: Sirens sound in Kissufim, near the Gaza border.