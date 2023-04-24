05:44 PM 10:44 AM EST APR 25, 2023 JLM 67°F
Pilots from US, Italy, Britain, and Germany to Join in Israel’s Independence Day Flyover

Jerusalem, 23 April, 2023 (TPS) -- Foreign pilots from a number of Air Forces around the world will participate in Israel’s annual Independence Day flyover on Wednesday.

TPS News Agency

“It’s a show of the free world standing against Iran and showing solidarity with the Israeli Air Force,” an Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson told the Tazpit Press Service.

Pilots from the US, Britain, Germany and Italy will be participating.

More than 100 fighter jets, helicopters, tanker and transport aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft will take to the skies. Police and firefighting aircraft will join the aerial parade as an expression of cooperation with the security forces.

The Air Force launched an app and website to mark the route of the planes and their locations in real time. The national flyover will be broadcast live on the IDF Israeli Air Force websites.

Celebrations marking Israel’s 75th anniversary begin at sundown on Tuesday night.

Comments
Tzippy Bronstein 08:34 24.04.2023 a day ago
What an honer for Israel
Pamela Hackner 07:48 24.04.2023 a day ago
We Pray that Hashem will keep Israel IDF and IAF safe . AM YISROEL CHAI
Greg Kalligeros 06:25 24.04.2023 a day ago
Congratulations to Israel’s leaders and people.
