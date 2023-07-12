WATCH: Israeli police pull suspect from burning car!

At the end of a chase after a stolen vehicle that was driving wildly and crashed into a rock, a police officer from the Holon station rescued the suspect and pulled him out of the burning vehicle, seconds before it burned to the ground!



During the weekend, a report was received by the Israel Police about the theft of vehicles in the city of Holon. Upon receiving the report, police officers from the Holon and Bat Yam stations came out and located the stolen vehicle in a short time.

The police officers blocked it with a car to try and stop him, but the suspect rammed the car and continued on a wild ride toward Rishon LeZion. The police continued to search for the vehicle, and it was found that the suspect managed to reach the city, had a self-inflicted accident in the square, and collided with a rock when at that time the vehicle started to catch fire, with the suspect trapped inside.







