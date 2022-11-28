07:18 PM 12:18 PM EST NOV 29, 2022 JLM 55°F
Candidate for Prime Minister of Canada pledges: I will move the embassy to Jerusalem

Leader of Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, says that if he wins the elections for Prime Minister, he will move the Canadian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Newsrael News Desk 13:30 28.11.2022 a day ago

INN reports that the head of the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, announced that if he wins the elections for Prime Minister, he will move the Canadian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Poilievre, who is serving as the head of the opposition in Canada, made the remarks at a meeting that was held in the Canadian Parliament in the capital city of Ottawa.

Source - INN/Twitter - Image - Reuters

Comments
Tony Pettitt 19:57 21 hours ago
I hope the Canadian people have had enough of Trudeau with his liberal agenda. His gun confiscation antics and his treatment of the truckers that was persecuted under his administration. ￼
Aguluz Reneantonio 19:50 21 hours ago
I hope He wins
Selina 18:42 a day ago
I hope he wins. Canada is in dire straights.
12:26 28.11.2022 a day ago
Thinks Canada needs some serious changes. Hope this fellow Pierre can pull it off!
12:09 28.11.2022 a day ago
I pray that Poilievre wins !!!!
11:59 28.11.2022 a day ago
Israel doesn’t occupy the land they owned land Jehovah his son Jesus promised that land🇮🇱enemies will be scattered Jehovah Will rise and save the people that know him Jesus is coming back for🇮🇱❤️
Michael Nicholls 11:36 28.11.2022 a day ago
Wake up UK
