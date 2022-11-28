INN reports that the head of the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, announced that if he wins the elections for Prime Minister, he will move the Canadian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Poilievre, who is serving as the head of the opposition in Canada, made the remarks at a meeting that was held in the Canadian Parliament in the capital city of Ottawa.
Source - INN/Twitter - Image - Reuters
Candidate for Prime Minister of Canada pledges: I will move the embassy to Jerusalem
Leader of Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, says that if he wins the elections for Prime Minister, he will move the Canadian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Newsrael News Desk 13:30 28.11.2022 a day ago
