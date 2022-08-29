29 Aug, 2022 20:24
The Leftist-Islamist Alliance
Berkeley student orgs under fire over anti-Israel motion
Newsrael News Desk 09:00 11 hours ago

INN reports law Students for Justice in Palestine at Berkeley Law made an August 21 post on Instagram stating that nine other student organizations have adopted a "pro-Palestine bylaw" that states they "will not" invite speakers who support Zionism or "the apartheid state of Israel."

Source - INN - Image - iSTOCK

# Radical Democrats # The Leftist-Islamist Alliance # Fanatical Left
Robert McMaster 18:30 2 hours ago
Those without real knowledge are ascared of real knowledge, they would need to admit they're wrong and their hatred is unfounded and damaging. To others like them.wisemen know better.
Rhoda Wright 12:05 8 hours ago
There is no fairness
