Berkeley student orgs under fire over anti-Israel motion

INN reports law Students for Justice in Palestine at Berkeley Law made an August 21 post on Instagram stating that nine other student organizations have adopted a "pro-Palestine bylaw" that states they "will not" invite speakers who support Zionism or "the apartheid state of Israel."
