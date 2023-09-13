National Library set to open with 11 floors and millions of stories

TOI reports that after a quarter-century of gestation, the opening of the National Library of Israel campus in Jerusalem feels less like simply moving into a new building and more like welcoming a new member of the family into the world, at least for chairman Sallai Meridor.

“It took international committees, Israeli committees, a law in the Knesset, it was a birth,” said Meridor during a recent press tour of the new, NIS 860 million ($225 million) building that will open to the public toward the end of October. “You could even say that it took 131 years.”

Meridor was referring to the historical roots of Israel’s national library, which got its start during the First Zionist Congress in Europe in 1897. Envisioning a library for the dreamed-up Jewish State, early Zionists began sending books to Jerusalem.

“They knew the Jewish nation would make their way to the Jewish homeland and didn’t want to keep their books in Europe,” said Meridor.

Meridor, along with director general Oren Weinberg and rector Shai Nitzan, spoke about the new building as a home for both traditional books and digital texts, giving weight to the library’s history as an academic research institution with considerable collections.

“This will be the national story center and there’s stories behind the stories,” said Meridor.



Source - TOI/X - Image - Courtesy Laurian Ghinitoiu