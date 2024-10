VIDEOS: The terrifying moment IAF hit the Hezbollah missile warehouse in Beirut

Intense video of dozens of explosions, proving that a munitions warehouse was hit.

Newsrael News Desk 04.10.2024

After calling the civilians to evacuate, Israel struck Hezbollah weapon depot Borj al Barajneh in Beirut. One shocked local wrote: "Hell has come to Beirut"