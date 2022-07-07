Florida mayor receives threatening antisemitic email

Email tells Venice mayor to kill himself and demands that Jews leave Florida.

The Jewish mayor of Venice, Florida received an anonymous threatening antisemitic email over the weekend.

The email addressed to Mayor Ron Feinsod contained anti-Jewish slurs and antisemitic language and told the mayor to kill himself, according to local media reports.

It also demanded that all Jews leave Florida.

“We are looking into it,” said Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe, according to the Venice Gondolier.

Source: INN