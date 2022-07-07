7 Jul, 2022 17:59
Hashtags
Antisemitism
Florida mayor receives threatening antisemitic email
Newsrael News Desk 07:00 11 hours ago

Email tells Venice mayor to kill himself and demands that Jews leave Florida.

The Jewish mayor of Venice, Florida received an anonymous threatening antisemitic email over the weekend.

The email addressed to Mayor Ron Feinsod contained anti-Jewish slurs and antisemitic language and told the mayor to kill himself, according to local media reports.

It also demanded that all Jews leave Florida.

“We are looking into it,” said Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe, according to the Venice Gondolier.

Source: INN

 

Éric 75% 13:54 4 hours ago
Henry Lee 07:30 10 hours ago
Let's hope the police department of Venice Florida can identify who's the culprit.
Mary Holliday 07:22 11 hours ago
We are ALL GOD'S creation. He loves us John 3:16. We are all required equally to love as He loves, forgive as He forgives. We argue our point, but not hear the other side. TALK and LISTEN. Selah
Suzanne Aladjem 07:11 11 hours ago
The US has one big asylum will be destroyed by the inmates
