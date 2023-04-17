Israel is getting closer to two Muslim countries that border Iran

Despite pressure from Iran and attempts to cancel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's visit, he is expected to arrive this week in the capital Ashgabat, which is only about 20 km from the border. Before that, Cohen will visit Azerbaijan , which is also expected to host President Herzog at the end of May.

The apparent warming of relations between Israel and Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, two Muslim countries bordering Iran, worries Tehran, who sees this as an Israeli attempt to put a "choke tie" around it.

Iran is exerting pressure on Turkmenistan, in an attempt to prevent Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's expected visit later this week to the capital Ashgabat - only about 20 km from the border with Iran. Even before that, Cohen plans to visit Azerbaijan, the first Shiite Muslim country to open an embassy in Israel, despite pressure from Tehran to avoid it.

Cohen's planned visit to Turkmenistan is the first visit by an Israeli minister to the country in almost 30 years. The previous visit was in 1995, when then Minister of Health Ephraim Sneh visited the country. A year earlier, Foreign Minister Shimon Peres visited there. Turkmenistan is considered one of the most closed countries in the world.

NEWSRAEL: Reports say that President Raisi did all he could to stop the Cohen visit to Turkmenistan, but that his efforts were rebuffed politiely, but firmly.