The heroic battle of IDF reserve brigade in Lebanon

Officers killed, a platoon commander too command and led his troops to victory over Radwan commandos

Newsrael News Desk 28.10.2024

After the company commander was wounded and his deputy was killed, a platoon commander took command of all the fighters and company commanders, and conducted a heroic battle for many hours against heavily armed Radwan commandos.

The battle ended during which they eliminated all the terrorists in the building and rescued their comrades who were trapped under rubble from a large explosion.

This is one of many heroic stories of the 228th Brigade, a reserve fighters brigade.

Comments
[Anonymous] 12 hours ago
God bless them!!!
G Green 19 hours ago
🙏💙🇮🇱❤️🇺🇲
Norman Hellman 23:07 27.10.2024 a day ago
Good triumphing over evil. More and more of these cretins need to be sent to Allah …
Stephen Black 23:03 27.10.2024 a day ago
Am Yisroel Chai 🇮🇱💪🫶
Lamko Cecile 22:59 27.10.2024 a day ago
🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱💙💙💙
ronald singer 22:48 27.10.2024 a day ago
May HaShem bless all of our fighters !
[Anonymous] 22:45 27.10.2024 a day ago
May HaShem be with all the fighting forces. Am Yisrael Chai!
[Anonymous] 22:43 27.10.2024 a day ago
🙏🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱💙💙💙🙏🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱
Lani Quesada 22:43 27.10.2024 a day ago
🤲🏻🙌💙✡️🇮🇱💙🙌💙✡️🇮🇱🤲🏻🙌🤲🏻💙✡️🇮🇱🤲🏻✡️🇮🇱💙🙌🤲🏻✡️💙🇮🇱🙌🤲🏻
