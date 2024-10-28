The heroic battle of IDF reserve brigade in Lebanon
Officers killed, a platoon commander too command and led his troops to victory over Radwan commandos
Newsrael News Desk 28.10.2024
After the company commander was wounded and his deputy was killed, a platoon commander took command of all the fighters and company commanders, and conducted a heroic battle for many hours against heavily armed Radwan commandos.
The battle ended during which they eliminated all the terrorists in the building and rescued their comrades who were trapped under rubble from a large explosion.
This is one of many heroic stories of the 228th Brigade, a reserve fighters brigade.
