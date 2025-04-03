APR 5, 2025 JLM 52°F 02:08 AM 07:08 PM EST
BREAKING: Iran abandons Houthis under relentless US bombardment

British Telegraph report: Iran has ordered its military personnel to leave Yemen and "abandoned its Houthi allies." The move is intended in case Iranian soldiers are hit by US strikes and force Iran into a confrontation with America.

Newsrael News Desk 03.04.2025

Iran has ordered military personnel to leave Yemen, abandoning its Houthi allies as the US escalates an air strike campaign against the rebel group.

A senior Iranian official said the move aimed to avoid direct confrontation with the US if an Iranian soldier was killed.

The official said Iran was also scaling back its strategy of supporting a network of regional proxies to focus on the direct threats from the US instead.

The strikes, which Donald Trump described as “unbelievably successful”, have destroyed important military targets and killed commanders.

A Pentagon spokesman said more warplanes would be sent to the region but did not provide specific details.

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Albert Pasaribu 17 hours ago
Now Iranian regime knows and understands deeply if Trump is serious to boom. No more playing games
Barry Klempel 18 hours ago
It’s time for Irans military to pay for the disrespect towards Mr Trump and the American people.
James 22:47 03.04.2025 a day ago
Hit Iran with everything once and for all!!!
[Anonymous] 22:39 03.04.2025 a day ago
Bomb the shit out of the terrorists
Iris Longtime 21:44 03.04.2025 a day ago
💔🙏👑🌎👪✅️🇮🇱✡️♥️💐🥰
Pete Pala 21:30 03.04.2025 a day ago
Iran, abandons Hamas, Hesbollah and bow the Houthis, you they had your back lololol.
[Anonymous] 20:27 03.04.2025 a day ago
Huthis are in their last days.It is a mater of a week or less than few weeks for announcing the death of AM Alhuthi like what happened to Nasralla and his commanders
[Anonymous] 20:23 03.04.2025 a day ago
They are not soldiers. They are commander officers.they will escape like rats , if there is a secured path for escape. I think they will be killed by the US strikes and buried under rubble
