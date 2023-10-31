The citizens, residents of Sakhnin and Arrabe, neighboring Israeli-Arab towns in the Lower Galilee, were suspected of planning activities posing security risks amid the ongoing conflict.
BREAKING: Israeli-Arabs arrested on suspicion of ISIS connections
Three Israeli-Arabs have been arrested on suspicion of having connections with ISIS, Israel Police and the Shin Bet said on Tuesday morning.
NEWSRAEL Editor 11:30 12 hours ago
Does the article interest you?
Comments
0/200
Subscribe to our Newsletter