BREAKING: Israeli-Arabs arrested on suspicion of ISIS connections

Three Israeli-Arabs have been arrested on suspicion of having connections with ISIS, Israel Police and the Shin Bet said on Tuesday morning.

NEWSRAEL Editor 11:30 12 hours ago

The citizens, residents of Sakhnin and Arrabe, neighboring Israeli-Arab towns in the Lower Galilee, were suspected of planning activities posing security risks amid the ongoing conflict.

Comments
John Ross 13:10 8 hours ago
Most Arabs, are Muslim pigs eliminate them all
10:49 10 hours ago
Congratulations Israeli police and Shin Bet! Excellent work! I honor you.
Avi 10:13 11 hours ago
There are plenty more to be exchanged in black body bags. We will take Sinwar, Haniya and all the Mohammad in body parts. We
09:43 11 hours ago
Go Israeli Police and Shin Bet in Yeshuas Strong and Protective name:Amen.If they are not on the Lords side,they will have to choose.They chose,so they must go Amen
