BREAKING VIDEO: IDF fired at targets in Gaza in response to the rockets fired at Israel last night!
Newsrael News Desk

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that IAF fighter jets attacked a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip and destroyed a workshop for the production of weapons used by the organization.

“The attack was carried out in response to a launch, which was intercepted earlier tonight by air defense fighters. The IDF considers Hamas responsible for what is happening in the Gaza Strip,” the statement added.

An anti-aircraft missile was fired at the airforce from Gaza, you can see it in one of the videos.

Video source: Uri Gobey

Karina Amari 12:07 a day ago
THERE IS ONLY ONE GOD WHOM IS THE GOD ALMIGHTY OF ISRAEL AND THE MAKER OF HUMANITY. HE IS GOING TO DESTROY THE GENE RACE OF THE TRIBE OF ESAU AKA THE FILISTINES. THEY WILL NO LONGER EXCIST.
