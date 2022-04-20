BREAKING VIDEO: IDF fired at targets in Gaza in response to the rockets fired at Israel last night!

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that IAF fighter jets attacked a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip and destroyed a workshop for the production of weapons used by the organization.



“The attack was carried out in response to a launch, which was intercepted earlier tonight by air defense fighters. The IDF considers Hamas responsible for what is happening in the Gaza Strip,” the statement added.



An anti-aircraft missile was fired at the airforce from Gaza, you can see it in one of the videos.



Video source: Uri Gobey



🇮🇱IF YOU LOVE ISRAEL - SHARE NEWSRAEL🇮🇱