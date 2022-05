Idan Roll Deputy Foreign Minister of Israel on his Twitter account: "Croatia will soon be appointed head of the International Task Force on Holocaust Remembrance (IHRA), a significant and important role in Holocaust remembrance and now more than ever - in the fight against anti-Semitism.

In a meeting with my parallel, Croatian Deputy Foreign Minister Frano Matušic, I thanked him for the mission that his country would advance for the benefit of the Jewish people and the entire world."