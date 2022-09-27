07:40 AM 12:40 AM EST SEP 28, 2022 JLM 68°F
Giorgia Meloni, the new Prime Minister of Italy talks about Israel, Iran and Hezbollah

Meloni is interviewed by "Israel Hayom", and says that Israel is the only true democracy in the Middle East and that it stands by Israel's right to defend itself and that Italy will stand by Israel economically, militarily and diplomatically, as much as it takes.

Newsrael News Desk 08:00 a day ago

Meloni criticizes Iran, which she believes plays an extremely negative role in terms of stability in the Middle East, and supports the militias that threaten the sovereignty and integrity of countries in the Middle East. 

In particular Meloni spoke about Hezbollah, which is a security threat to Israel. Italy will declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization and impose sanctions on those who cooperate with it.

According to her, Iran is adding sin to crime when it joins the axis of evil of Russia and China and thus puts itself against Europe.

Source: King of the Neighborhood - Telegram - Photo: Reuters

Comments
Selina 19:00 10 hours ago
YAY!!! GOD BLESS HER!!!
Michael Gray 08:54 20 hours ago
Praise God! God said I will bless those who bless the Jews, and I will curse those who curse the Jews.
Howard Kirschenbaum 05:21 a day ago
Brava!
Suzanne Aladjem 05:04 a day ago
I hope she follows through it will be great if she does .
