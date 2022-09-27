Giorgia Meloni, the new Prime Minister of Italy talks about Israel, Iran and Hezbollah

Meloni criticizes Iran, which she believes plays an extremely negative role in terms of stability in the Middle East, and supports the militias that threaten the sovereignty and integrity of countries in the Middle East.

In particular Meloni spoke about Hezbollah, which is a security threat to Israel. Italy will declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization and impose sanctions on those who cooperate with it.

According to her, Iran is adding sin to crime when it joins the axis of evil of Russia and China and thus puts itself against Europe.

Source: King of the Neighborhood - Telegram - Photo: Reuters