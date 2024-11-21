WATCH US Ambassador to Israel appointee Huckabee: ‘There Is No Occupation’
Mike Huckabee, Trump’s nominee as US ambassador to Israel, described the opportunity to fulfill the role as a ‘spiritual mission.’
UNITED WITH ISRAEL 8:40 PM
Huckabee, an evangelical Christian, has been outspoken for his support for Israel and is reportedly considering purchasing property in Efrat, located in Judea.
He also said “there is no such thing as a settlement…these are neighborhoods,’ referring to Judea and Samaria.
