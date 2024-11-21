NOV 22, 2024 JLM 65°F 06:28 PM 11:28 AM EST
WATCH US Ambassador to Israel appointee Huckabee: ‘There Is No Occupation’

Mike Huckabee, Trump’s nominee as US ambassador to Israel, described the opportunity to fulfill the role as a ‘spiritual mission.’

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 8:40 PM

Huckabee, an evangelical Christian, has been outspoken for his support for Israel and is reportedly considering purchasing property in Efrat, located in Judea.

He also said “there is no such thing as a settlement…these are neighborhoods,’ referring to Judea and Samaria.

Comments
Cindy 3 hours ago
I love Mike. He speaks for me! I’m so grateful he was chosen by President Trump. He is perfect! Congratulations Mike! God Bless you!
Selina 12 hours ago
Mr. Huckabee, thank you. I know you will fight for Israel. God bless you.
Lorilynn T 15 hours ago
Our beloved Mike Huckabee is the perfect choice to be Ambassador to Israel!! He has always demonstrated his love and loyalty to Israel!!
[Anonymous] 20 hours ago
Completely and a Greater Israel in a World at Peace -CS Am Yisroel Chai 🇮🇱💪🫶
[Anonymous] 20 hours ago
AI is thin end of wedge for the replacement of Humanity , so all AI further development is completely opposed The Law of Moses clearly now must be introduced across The World with Jerusalem Rebuilt
Francis Lammawin 20 hours ago
There was never an occupation, nor settlement, no two-state. Any interest of Israel is purely bullying and aggression. All Palestinian occupiers in Gaza and West Bank shall all be deported 🙏💥🤜
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
We need a Global Jubilee Debt Cancellation , New Authorised Islam , AI completely clamped down on , Moslem Brotherhood Globally smashed All Israeli hostages released NOW Am Yisroel Chai 🇮🇱💪🫶
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
Moslem Brotherhood must be smashed Globally Perhaps Trump should send Christian Evangelicals to all the Muslim countries of The World
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
Trump appears to be pandering to his Evangelical voters , whilst what is of paramount importance is that Israel has permanent peace and security
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
Mike Huckabee is Trumps nominee as US ambassador to Israel That’s all well and good , but I’m thinking it would have been more appropriate to have appointed an openly Jewish person
Gerald Flanders 21 hours ago
Mike is a great pick to uphold Israel, and since he is a Christian, he will have more power over him and his boss, Donald Trump.
Anna Feliciano 21 hours ago
Thank You Mike Huckabee for standing up with Israel God Bless You very much 🇮🇱🙏🇺🇸😀
[Anonymous] a day ago
It all belongs to Israel!!!! God said so!!!
