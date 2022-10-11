02:36 PM 07:36 AM EST OCT 12, 2022 JLM 77°F
International Christian Embassy Jerusalem holds annual Sukkot event

The event was attended by more than 1,700 Christians from over 70 countries.

Newsrael News Desk 04:00 11.10.2022 a day ago

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) held its annual Feast of Tabernacles (Sukkot) celebration on Sunday at the Capernaum National Park on the shore of the Sea of Galilee.

The event, which will run until Sunday, October 16, was attended by more than 1,700 Christians from over 70 countries.

The attendees include former Chief Justice of South Africa Mogoeng Mogoeng, who will receive the ICEJ's annual Nehemiah Award for his pro-Israel actions, Andrew Brunson, an American pastor who was imprisoned in Turkey on false "terrorism" charges, and two Iranian singers.

Source: Jerusalem Post - Photo: ICEJ

Comments
Selina 17:28 18 hours ago
❤️
Ann Marie 06:53 11.10.2022 a day ago
So beautiful.
01:06 11.10.2022 a day ago
It’s always an incredible event connecting roots of the past with present and future purposes of God
