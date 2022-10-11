International Christian Embassy Jerusalem holds annual Sukkot event

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) held its annual Feast of Tabernacles (Sukkot) celebration on Sunday at the Capernaum National Park on the shore of the Sea of Galilee.

The event, which will run until Sunday, October 16, was attended by more than 1,700 Christians from over 70 countries.

The attendees include former Chief Justice of South Africa Mogoeng Mogoeng, who will receive the ICEJ's annual Nehemiah Award for his pro-Israel actions, Andrew Brunson, an American pastor who was imprisoned in Turkey on false "terrorism" charges, and two Iranian singers.

Source: Jerusalem Post - Photo: ICEJ

