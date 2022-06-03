3 Jun, 2022 16:46
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hashtags
Israeli Hi Tech
Israel’s Watergen makes water from air for Syrian refugees
Israel 21C 08:00 02.06.2022 a day ago

The first unit, installed last month, provides fresh drinking water to 500 internally displaced people per day. 

Israeli company Watergen has provided one of its water-from-air generators to a medical facility in the Syrian city of Raqqa in a collaborative partnership with the Multifaith Alliance for Syrian Refugees (MFA), a humanitarian organization comprised of faith-based and secular supporters aimed at supplying aid to Syrian refugees.

Image source: Gold PR

# Israeli Water Tech
03:00 14 hours ago
Brilliant! Blessings to Israel. 🇮🇱
08:09 02.06.2022 a day ago
This is how it should be!🙏🛐
0 /200
Website By