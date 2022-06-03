Israel’s Watergen makes water from air for Syrian refugees

The first unit, installed last month, provides fresh drinking water to 500 internally displaced people per day.
Israeli company Watergen has provided one of its water-from-air generators to a medical facility in the Syrian city of Raqqa in a collaborative partnership with the Multifaith Alliance for Syrian Refugees (MFA), a humanitarian organization comprised of faith-based and secular supporters aimed at supplying aid to Syrian refugees.
Image source: Gold PR
The first unit, installed last month, provides fresh drinking water to 500 internally displaced people per day.