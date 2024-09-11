WATCH: 100-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Skydives Over Israel
At 100 years old, a Holocaust survivor took a breathtaking leap, skydiving over Israel, to celebrate life and resilience.
UNITED WITH ISRAEL 12:40 PM
Surrounded by the country’s stunning landscapes, the jump symbolized not only personal triumph but also a testament to the strength and perseverance of the human spirit.
This extraordinary act of courage will inspire many, proving that age is no barrier to living boldly and fully.
