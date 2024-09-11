SEP 12, 2024 JLM 76°F 01:04 AM 06:04 PM EST
WATCH: 100-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Skydives Over Israel

At 100 years old, a Holocaust survivor took a breathtaking leap, skydiving over Israel, to celebrate life and resilience.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 12:40 PM

Surrounded by the country’s stunning landscapes, the jump symbolized not only personal triumph but also a testament to the strength and perseverance of the human spirit.

This extraordinary act of courage will inspire many, proving that age is no barrier to living boldly and fully.

Comments
Vicky Cohn an hour ago
So lovely :)
Aliza Circle 5 hours ago
That's beautiful. May God bless the 100 year young surviver who went to a skydiving over Israel 🇮🇱.
Cindy 11 hours ago
Wow! I’m impressed. So happy for him.
Raki Rene 11 hours ago
Only in Israel!🇮🇱💪
Samuel Franco 11 hours ago
Beautiful. Mazal Tov!🇮🇱
