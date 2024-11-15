NOV 15, 2024 JLM 62°F 05:48 PM 10:48 AM EST
ICYMI: Houthis claim to down another US MQ-9 Drone at 64 million a pop

Reports of Yemeni Houthis shooting down another MQ9 drone of USA. This is 4th such shoot down by Houthis. At 64 million each, this is becoming quite costly.

NEWSRAEL Editor 2:20 AM

The Yemeni Houthis have claimed responsibility for downing another U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone. This incident, which took place in September 2024, marks at least the fourth confirmed case this year of the Houthis targeting MQ-9 drones. The group claims to have used surface-to-air missiles in the attack, leveraging advanced technology that is believed to be supplied by Iran, such as the 358 missiles.

The Houthis have been targeting these drones for several years, with their first known successful attack occurring in 2017. Their ability to down such drones underscores the evolving capabilities of the group, which is increasingly sophisticated in its missile technology​.

U.S. MQ-9 Reapers are heavily used in the region for surveillance and combat missions, which makes them a frequent target in the ongoing conflict. The repeated attacks on these drones highlight the Houthis' growing threat in Yemen and their ability to challenge the technological advantage of U.S. forces.

The cost of an MQ-9 Reaper drone can vary depending on the configuration and support systems, but a typical unit costs around $32 million. This includes not only the drone itself but also ground control systems, sensor packages, and communication equipment.

Additionally, the U.S. Air Force has estimated the total lifecycle cost of the MQ-9 program, which includes operations, maintenance, and support, to be substantially higher. The cost for an entire system with multiple drones, ground stations, and other equipment can reach $64 million per system.

Photo: Reuters

Comments
Harry Burke 11 hours ago
Seems the MQ-9 Reaper needs to be retired!
[Anonymous] 12 hours ago
T-SOAR (Scalable Open Architecture Reconnaissance). This 634-pound pod mimics enemy radar and communication emissions, making the aircraft nearly invisible to enemy detection.systems.
Cindy 13 hours ago
Blow them off the map US.
Heather Redden 14 hours ago
Hard to believe Iran is connected to them as well…🤪… Iran seems to be well diversified 🤣
Joe Cross 15 hours ago
January 6 is not the date for the inauguration of Trump. It’s the 20th of January. But I agree with you on the rest of your statement.
G Green 15 hours ago
Meanwhile, back at home reality of people who need real help after two hurricanes, and massive destruction. There has to be a better way that doesn't cost so much.
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
On Jan 6 this problem will be dear with appropriately.
