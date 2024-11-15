ICYMI: Houthis claim to down another US MQ-9 Drone at 64 million a pop

The Yemeni Houthis have claimed responsibility for downing another U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone. This incident, which took place in September 2024, marks at least the fourth confirmed case this year of the Houthis targeting MQ-9 drones. The group claims to have used surface-to-air missiles in the attack, leveraging advanced technology that is believed to be supplied by Iran, such as the 358 missiles.

The Houthis have been targeting these drones for several years, with their first known successful attack occurring in 2017. Their ability to down such drones underscores the evolving capabilities of the group, which is increasingly sophisticated in its missile technology​.

U.S. MQ-9 Reapers are heavily used in the region for surveillance and combat missions, which makes them a frequent target in the ongoing conflict. The repeated attacks on these drones highlight the Houthis' growing threat in Yemen and their ability to challenge the technological advantage of U.S. forces.

The cost of an MQ-9 Reaper drone can vary depending on the configuration and support systems, but a typical unit costs around $32 million. This includes not only the drone itself but also ground control systems, sensor packages, and communication equipment.

Additionally, the U.S. Air Force has estimated the total lifecycle cost of the MQ-9 program, which includes operations, maintenance, and support, to be substantially higher. The cost for an entire system with multiple drones, ground stations, and other equipment can reach $64 million per system.

Photo: Reuters