Obama Defends Hamas-Supporting Students

Obama did more than any president to turn his party and the country against Israel. You never had to guess which side of the debate between campus Hamas supporters and Jewish students and faculty he would be on. But, in typically dishonest fashion, Obama also sticks to generalities and provides no actual context.

“I’m more deeply concerned with a federal government that threatens universities if they don’t give up students who are exercising their right to free speech,” Obama said at one point in his college convo.

Obama’s talking about students advocating for Hamas and the murder of Jews, but he refuses to say, hiding behind the false claim that this is about “freedom of speech”. As usual, he knows what he’s doing and is once again spinning the worst anti-American policies as embodying American values.

And so foreign students calling for “Death to America” and the “destruction of western civilization” are the real heroes, according to Obama, but that is what he always stood for.

Then Obama urged colleges to defy the Trump administration. “If you are a university, you may have to figure out, are we in fact doing things right? Have we in fact violated our own values, our own code, violated the law in some fashion? If not, and you’re just being intimidated, well, you should be able to say, that’s why we got this big endowment.”

“It has been easy during most of our lifetimes to say you are a progressive or say you are for social justice or say you’re for free speech and not have to pay a price for it. Now we’re at one of those moments where, you know what? It’s not enough just to say you’re for something; you may actually have to do something and possibly sacrifice a little bit.”

What’s Obama sacrificing? Hush. No need to ask that question. Or any details about what the actual issues at stake are.

