APR 7, 2025 JLM 67°F 06:38 PM 11:38 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Obama Defends Hamas-Supporting Students

Urges universities to defy Trump

Daniel Greenfield 3:40 AM

Not exactly a surprise to anyone.

Obama did more than any president to turn his party and the country against Israel. You never had to guess which side of the debate between campus Hamas supporters and Jewish students and faculty he would be on. But, in typically dishonest fashion, Obama also sticks to generalities and provides no actual context.

“I’m more deeply concerned with a federal government that threatens universities if they don’t give up students who are exercising their right to free speech,” Obama said at one point in his college convo.

Obama’s talking about students advocating for Hamas and the murder of Jews, but he refuses to say, hiding behind the false claim that this is about “freedom of speech”. As usual, he knows what he’s doing and is once again spinning the worst anti-American policies as embodying American values.

And so foreign students calling for “Death to America” and the “destruction of western civilization”  are the real heroes, according to Obama, but that is what he always stood for.

Then Obama urged colleges to defy the Trump administration. “If you are a university, you may have to figure out, are we in fact doing things right? Have we in fact violated our own values, our own code, violated the law in some fashion? If not, and you’re just being intimidated, well, you should be able to say, that’s why we got this big endowment.”

“It has been easy during most of our lifetimes to say you are a progressive or say you are for social justice or say you’re for free speech and not have to pay a price for it. Now we’re at one of those moments where, you know what? It’s not enough just to say you’re for something; you may actually have to do something and possibly sacrifice a little bit.”

What’s Obama sacrificing? Hush. No need to ask that question. Or any details about what the actual issues at stake are.

PHOTO: Use according to Section 27 A

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Claude A 8 hours ago
And how do you accept here in NEWSRAEL ADS IF GEORGE & ALEX SOROS FIR THEIR OPEN SOCIETY FOUNDATION???? STOP IT NOW or STOP COMPLAINING!
Claude A 8 hours ago
Bc of OBAMA we had October 7th & The Terrorist Iranian Hezbollah controlling Lebanon! OBAMA SHLD BE ARRESTED FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY! INCLUDING GEORGE& ALEX SOROS FUNDING ANTISEMITIC WORLD-PROTEST
Eliyahu Schabse 8 hours ago
A member of the Muslim brotherhood. Deport him and his wife and children
Selina 9 hours ago
I never voted for Obama, I never voted for Clinton(s), I never voted for Biden, and I never voted for Harris. Anyone who votes Democrat: Just plain STUPID.
Unashamed Jesus 10 hours ago
Obama who? 🤷🏻‍♂️😡
[Anonymous] 10 hours ago
Hussein. Go fuck yourself !!
Carol Janavaris 10 hours ago
One of Satan's demons!! 👹
Raymond Fodor 12 hours ago
Obama shits on Jews and holy Israel and now has four multi- million dollars homes all over America. What a hypocritical lying POS. May Almighty HaShem curse him and destroy satanic fake God Allah!
[Anonymous] 12 hours ago
Someone should silence him.
[Anonymous] 12 hours ago
Obama’s Muslim piece of shit it’s a gutter religion. He can go fuck himself.
Pete Pala 13 hours ago
Ofcourse, Obama is a loser Muslim. He had the USA hitching a ride on Russian crap soyuz . Repose repose repose. Genuflect to communist countries. Obama SUCKED.
Karolina De 14 hours ago
AND THE GOD OF ISRAEL WILL CRUSH HIS HEAD UNDER HIS FEET👍💯
[Anonymous] 14 hours ago
Obama is a TREASONOUS TRAITOR TO AMERICA!!!! He HATES America just like all hamas and Islamic terrorists!!
Wayne Silas 14 hours ago
Obama is nothing more than a political joke, and a trouble maker. The more he talks against Israel he’s putting another nail in his box.
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
Grateful for you Israel, Am Yisrael Chai. Love. Good job exposing the truth.
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
The Jews are the first ones to stand up for the underdog and that’s how Obama got into office and now he spits in the face of the Jewish country
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
Obama needs to sit down and shut his mouth! If not, deport him!
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
Obama is a Hamas supporter and hates Israel.
Lani Quesada 15 hours ago
He is 1 of them !
Jim Bushlow 17 hours ago
Bathhouse Barry is muslim brotherhood and a traitor to America .
Sharon Faulkner 20 hours ago
It has never been difficult to be a Leftist -- be a Christian, pro Lifer or MAGA and see where it gets you. Hypocritical Nazi liar
Sharon Faulkner 20 hours ago
Stupid Hogans Heroes Nazis and wet sheet KKK.
Sharon Faulkner 20 hours ago
Where pray tell were the "progressives" when ( and in fact are) Christians and Conservatives being attacked? This coward and his gutless trash are what Trump and MAGA are defying and we will win.
Mike Galarneau a day ago
It's ok to Love America and the Constitution! 🙏🇺🇲🙏
Timothy Chiboti 13:51 06.04.2025 a day ago
Where are the commandos in America to shoot that black devil the Obama? Is there anyone who can put a bullet in his as?
[Anonymous] 13:25 06.04.2025 a day ago
became President and is again sticking his big nose in where it’s never belonged. DEPORT HIM!!
Jason Bradley 13:23 06.04.2025 a day ago
Not surprising. Obama was America's first Muslim Terrorist president. He is the spawn of Satan
[Anonymous] 13:23 06.04.2025 a day ago
Treason!!! From a foreigner who fraudulently became Presid
[Anonymous] 13:20 06.04.2025 a day ago
Typical barry Barak Hussain Obama obfuscation. what a fetid piece of shit!
Suzanne Feldman 13:20 06.04.2025 a day ago
I voted for him twice and I deeply regret it. I’ll never forget how he visited the Middle East and flew right over Israel.🇮🇱
Services 808 13:14 06.04.2025 a day ago
Confirming that Obama & Soros are both vipers
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = PLO = Hamas = ISIS = NAZI "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza ISRAEL - IRAN WAR The Iran Threat Operation Northern Arrows War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA 10/7 Hamas Massacres Trump Administration Trump against Harris 2024 US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Biden Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine Heroes of Israel IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" American Jihad Kamala Harris 2024 Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Stories from "Swords of Iron" USAID Scandal Hamas The Bible Hezbollah Israeli Technology Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran THE KEDAR DAILY