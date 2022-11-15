02:40 AM 07:40 PM EST NOV 16, 2022 JLM 55°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
The 25th Knesset to be sworn in today

A celebratory meeting will be held in the afternoon (Tuesday) at the end of which the 25th Knesset will be launched. 23 new MKs set to join the Knesset.

NEWSRAEL Editor 11:30 15 hours ago

Israel’s twenty-fifth Knesset will be sworn in on Tuesday, featuring 23 new lawmakers elected for the first time in the general election two weeks ago.

The swearing-in ceremony is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the Knesset building, during which all 120 MKs-elect will take the oath of office.

The newly sworn-in MKs are then scheduled to gather for a toast, with faction leaders meeting with President Isaac Herzog and Supreme Court chief justice Esther Hayut for the traditional inauguration group photograph.

Does the article interest you?
Comments
15:17 9 hours ago
Praying for the Peace of Israel!
Tuin Boon 10:38 14 hours ago
True democracy
Jackson Daniel 10:00 15 hours ago
Glory Glory Glory Hallelujah... Amen.
0/200