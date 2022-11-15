The 25th Knesset to be sworn in today

Israel’s twenty-fifth Knesset will be sworn in on Tuesday, featuring 23 new lawmakers elected for the first time in the general election two weeks ago.

The swearing-in ceremony is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the Knesset building, during which all 120 MKs-elect will take the oath of office.

The newly sworn-in MKs are then scheduled to gather for a toast, with faction leaders meeting with President Isaac Herzog and Supreme Court chief justice Esther Hayut for the traditional inauguration group photograph.