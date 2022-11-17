03:06 PM 08:06 AM EST NOV 18, 2022 JLM 65°F
Israelis Invent Eyeglasses That Could Replace Smartphones

The idea of wearing a computer instead of lugging one around is certainly appealing.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 04:30 17.11.2022 a day ago

We all know what happened to Google Glass.

It takes a big helping of Israeli chutzpah to step into the sandbox with those giants. Yet that’s what aerospace engineer Edu Strul, optics expert Joshua Gur and ophthalmic surgeon/intraocular implantable devices inventor Isaac Lipshitz have done with EyeJets.

“We are developing smart glasses that are different because the others project the digital data onto the lenses [of the glasses] while we are projecting the data directly onto the retina,” says Strul.

In other words, the eye is the screen.

