Preparing for war? Iran transfers long-range missiles to Iraq

Iran recently shipped a large number of long-range, surface-to-surface missiles to its proxy groups in Iraq, calling into question Tehran’s intentions regarding negotiations about freezing its nuclear development program.

Reuters reported earlier this week that a number of Iranian proxy groups based in Iraq were planning to disarm, as a gesture of goodwill and de-escalation with the United States.

But a new report from the UK Times revealed that in reality, Iran is boosting those groups’ arsenals.

“Iran has recently transferred missiles to Shia militias in Iraq, including new models with longer range, which have not been given in the past to those militias. It’s a desperate move by the Iranians, risking the stability of Iraq,” a regional intelligence source told the Times.

According to the report, the transfer marked the first time that Iran provided advanced missiles to its Iraqi proxies.

The missiles were transferred to the group last week, with the shipment being managed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force.

The revelation about the missile delivery came just one day after President Donald Trump announced that Washington is set to begin direct talks with Iran over its nuclear efforts.

Iran has downplayed the significance of the talks, claiming that they are actually indirect because they will be conducted through an Omani interlocuter.

Israeli officials recently told Hebrew-language Channel 12 News that Israel is preparing for a massive Iranian missile attack, similar to the those carried out by Iran in April and October 2024.

According to the official, Trump told the Iranians they have a one-month deadline to make a deal, and after that time elapses, “all options are on the table.”

If the U.S. or Israel attacks Iran’s nuclear development and research centers, Iran will likely respond by striking Israel and American military bases throughout the region.

Iran warned Gulf countries that it would attack U.S. bases on their territory in response to an American strike.

