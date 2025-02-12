FEB 13, 2025 JLM 49°F 03:56 PM 08:56 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
BREAKING: ARABS TRIED TO KIDNAP ISRAELI IN ISRAEL

Arabs attempted to kidnap a yeshiva student on Monday evening in the area of ​​Moshav Kommiyot. 

301 The Arab World 12.02.2025

Two yeshiva students in Moshav Kommiyot in the Shafir Regional Council called the police on Monday evening after they claimed a vehicle approached them while they were walking outside the moshav and an Arab jumped out, attacked one of them and tried to force him into a vehicle driven by another person. 

The student's friend began screaming and the two suspects fled. The Israel Police have opened an investigation.

Komemiyut is an Hasidic moshav in south-central Israel, located near the city of Kiryat Gat.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Alfred Wolpe 19 hours ago
Don’t need any more Israeli’s held by those devils
Alexander Grosman 21 hours ago
Kol Israel Haverim
Barry Klempel 03:48 12.02.2025 a day ago
Remove all tainted from birth Arab occupiers from every square inch of Israel. Forever
[Anonymous] 03:24 12.02.2025 a day ago
Next may be not lucky.. just make sure you carry a gun ….. use it when necessary.. it’s not for show .. it’s meant for morgue and grave .
K L. 03:22 12.02.2025 a day ago
Thank G-d they are safe! This is the problem with these deals. It teaches evil thugs to kidnap for profit. We need hostages home, but Biden set up a bad, awful, deal. Witkoff pushed it through.
[Anonymous] 02:25 12.02.2025 a day ago
Go anywhere but carry a gun same to the females.. learn to shoot to kill.. and if you injure .. injure but keep shooting.. we Jews are brave people.. don’t be soft to anyone Muslims.
[Anonymous] 02:21 12.02.2025 a day ago
… that was stupidity.. you can’t walk any where without a gun.. carry a gun with you at all ty there is a war on .. Egypt 🇪🇬 has to be blown to smothering..
[Anonymous] 00:51 12.02.2025 2 days ago
Go by Three not alone 😡😡
[Anonymous] 00:50 12.02.2025 2 days ago
I strongly support dropping a hydrogen bomb on Gaza and the West Bank. Good bye to bad rubbish.
Neil Kay 00:48 12.02.2025 2 days ago
All Jewish, Israeli‘s teenagers and above need to be armed
Ida Whiteman 00:48 12.02.2025 2 days ago
I am glad that the students are safe.
Joe Cross 00:46 12.02.2025 2 days ago
Please do not go anywhere alone. There were two guys walking in this instance but there are times when people do go alone. At least three would be better. Be wise in your decisions.
[Anonymous] 00:44 12.02.2025 2 days ago
So much for peace
Miriam Bassiouni 00:44 12.02.2025 2 days ago
You can't trust them. WIPE THEM OUT
Eileen Farr 00:40 12.02.2025 2 days ago
OMG
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = Hamas = ISIS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza ISRAEL - IRAN WAR Operation Northern Arrows The Iran Threat War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu 10/7 Hamas Massacres Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump against Harris 2024 Trump Administration US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Jihadi Infiltration into the West Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Heroes of Israel Kamala Harris 2024 Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hamas The Bible Hezbollah Israeli Technology Muslim Persecution of Jews IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran The 301 Daily War Analysis