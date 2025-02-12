BREAKING: ARABS TRIED TO KIDNAP ISRAELI IN ISRAEL
Arabs attempted to kidnap a yeshiva student on Monday evening in the area of Moshav Kommiyot.
301 The Arab World 12.02.2025
Two yeshiva students in Moshav Kommiyot in the Shafir Regional Council called the police on Monday evening after they claimed a vehicle approached them while they were walking outside the moshav and an Arab jumped out, attacked one of them and tried to force him into a vehicle driven by another person.
The student's friend began screaming and the two suspects fled. The Israel Police have opened an investigation.
Komemiyut is an Hasidic moshav in south-central Israel, located near the city of Kiryat Gat.
