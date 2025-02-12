BREAKING: ARABS TRIED TO KIDNAP ISRAELI IN ISRAEL

Two yeshiva students in Moshav Kommiyot in the Shafir Regional Council called the police on Monday evening after they claimed a vehicle approached them while they were walking outside the moshav and an Arab jumped out, attacked one of them and tried to force him into a vehicle driven by another person.

The student's friend began screaming and the two suspects fled. The Israel Police have opened an investigation.

Komemiyut is an Hasidic moshav in south-central Israel, located near the city of Kiryat Gat.