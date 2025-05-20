MAY 20, 2025 JLM 59°F 10:16 PM 03:16 PM EST
WATCH: Huckabee: All Israel's enemies serve the same master — Iran

Speaking in Jerusalem at the World Jewish Congress, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said Iran is the driving force behind all of Israel’s enemies.

Newsrael News Desk 7:40 AM

Rejecting the idea that Israel is facing a multi-front war, Huckabee told the 17th Plenary Assembly, “While there may be seven different servers coming out of the kitchen… all of the plates came from the very same kitchen in Tehran.”

He compared Iran to a chef coordinating regional terror, saying Tehran funds, arms, and directs groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

“Iran is the chef, the server, and the one who brings the poison,” Huckabee said. “Forgetting that would be a fatal mistake.”

 

Comments
Iris Longtime 4 hours ago
🙏👑🌎👪🥰✅️💐❤️🇮🇱✡️💔
[Anonymous] 9 hours ago
Between you Mike Huckabee and Paula White And, y’all need to show Trump God’s promises on Israel!!!! Trump needs to stop being a hypocrite!!!!
ISIDRO LUIS-TOVAR 12 hours ago
🇮🇱👍🇺🇲👍
Arthur Vasquez 14 hours ago
I beg to differ Mr Huckabee All of Israel's enemies serve the same master - Iran I disagree Israel's enemies serve their true master THE DEVIL it's the Devil who's behind the hatred of the Jews
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
Head of the snake
[Anonymous] 15:56 19.05.2025 a day ago
Huckabee is a very astute man! Always has been. Glad to see him appointed to assist the country he’s always loved.
