WATCH: Huckabee: All Israel's enemies serve the same master — Iran
Speaking in Jerusalem at the World Jewish Congress, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said Iran is the driving force behind all of Israel’s enemies.
Newsrael News Desk 7:40 AM
Rejecting the idea that Israel is facing a multi-front war, Huckabee told the 17th Plenary Assembly, “While there may be seven different servers coming out of the kitchen… all of the plates came from the very same kitchen in Tehran.”
He compared Iran to a chef coordinating regional terror, saying Tehran funds, arms, and directs groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.
“Iran is the chef, the server, and the one who brings the poison,” Huckabee said. “Forgetting that would be a fatal mistake.”
