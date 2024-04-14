APR 15, 2024 JLM 55°F 07:03 AM 12:03 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
UPDATE from IDF Spokesman regarding the Iran attack on Israel

IDF spokesperson: Attached is an update from the IDF spokesman, Lt. Col. Daniel Hagari regarding the operational situation and instructions for the home front.

IDF Spokesperson 14.04.2024

"A short time ago, Iran launched missiles from its territory into the territory of the State of Israel.

You are asked to be alert and act according to the instructions of the Home Front Command.

The Home Front Command's warning system knows how to provide a real-time warning in an area where there is danger.

I remind you that no matter where the threat is launched from, when an alarm sounds you must enter the protected space and wait there for at least ten minutes. no less.

We will update in real time if you are required to stay there for a longer time.

The air defense system is fully operational and intercepts threats wherever it is needed, even at these moments.

Many IAF jets are now operating in the sky and are ready against any threat.

You may hear explosions from interceptions or falls.

Since we are talking about different types of threats, it is possible that the alerts will operate in large areas.

I urge you to refrain from spreading unverified rumors and reports, be informed only by the announcements of the IDF spokesperson and the official directives of the Home Front Command.

Continue to act responsibly, calmly, as you have done so far and be sure to act according to the instructions.
We are strong and capable of this event as well.

The IDF will do whatever it takes to protect the citizens of the State of Israel.

In the next hour I will appear here again and update you on all developments.'

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Lamko Cecile a day ago
Oh Israel don't be afraid because He who's behind you is stronger! Father protect Your Israel and IDF! Let the world know that You will always be there for Israel and IDF soldiers in the name of Jesu
[Anonymous] 02:25 14.04.2024 a day ago
The Iranian army is large and well-trained. An invasion would be hard to thwart.
[Anonymous] 02:12 14.04.2024 a day ago
Oh Father Please protect Israel and your people you chose as your own. Amen. God Bless Israel
[Anonymous] 01:46 14.04.2024 a day ago
Dear Heavenly Father please protect Israel and all her people. These are your people Lord and this is the land you Gave them. Watch over them and protect please.
Michael T 01:13 14.04.2024 a day ago
Most High give Your Angel’s command over the State of Israel to protect and defend. In Jesus Christ name
Beverly Martin 23:49 13.04.2024 a day ago
Us jews will prevail and win in the end
David Wilson 23:42 13.04.2024 a day ago
I pray that our heavenly Father blesses and protects Israel her citizens, her Defense forces,and allies..
Steve Jensen 23:37 13.04.2024 a day ago
Israel should be celebrating. The legal justification to massively hit Iran & its bases & nuclear sites has just been provided by Iran. Israel will not let this golden opportunity be wasted.
[Anonymous] 23:33 13.04.2024 a day ago
I am on my knees praying !!! Please dear God protect Israel and her all her people. In Jesus name I pray this prayer. Amen
Katie Herman 23:10 13.04.2024 a day ago
Oh Father protect all of Israel and its people. Amen.
[Anonymous] 23:09 13.04.2024 a day ago
How terrifying.
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Hamas The Iran Threat Biden Administration Hezbollah The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israeli Technology Palestine = Hamas = ISIS Israeli_Nature 10/7 Hamas Massacres Biblical Archaeology Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews