UPDATE from IDF Spokesman regarding the Iran attack on Israel

"A short time ago, Iran launched missiles from its territory into the territory of the State of Israel.

You are asked to be alert and act according to the instructions of the Home Front Command.

The Home Front Command's warning system knows how to provide a real-time warning in an area where there is danger.

I remind you that no matter where the threat is launched from, when an alarm sounds you must enter the protected space and wait there for at least ten minutes. no less.

We will update in real time if you are required to stay there for a longer time.

The air defense system is fully operational and intercepts threats wherever it is needed, even at these moments.

Many IAF jets are now operating in the sky and are ready against any threat.

You may hear explosions from interceptions or falls.

Since we are talking about different types of threats, it is possible that the alerts will operate in large areas.

I urge you to refrain from spreading unverified rumors and reports, be informed only by the announcements of the IDF spokesperson and the official directives of the Home Front Command.

Continue to act responsibly, calmly, as you have done so far and be sure to act according to the instructions.

We are strong and capable of this event as well.

The IDF will do whatever it takes to protect the citizens of the State of Israel.

In the next hour I will appear here again and update you on all developments.'